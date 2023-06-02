Mansha Pasha, a lawyer, and human rights advocate, claimed on Friday that despite her filing an application at the Clifton Police Station, the police “refused to register a case” over the “illegal abduction” of her husband, Jibran Nasir.

In view of the police’s failure to file the complaint, Pasha told that she would tomorrow ask the court for help in this matter.

The event was reported by Pasha, who has now filed a complaint, according to SSP South Asad Raza, and a case has been opened at the Clifton Police Station in accordance with the laws that apply.

Pasha detailed the activities of Thursday night in her application, which she had already done following the tragedy.

A white colour Toyota Hilux / Vigo “intercepted and hit our car from the front-left side and forced us to stop near Ideal Bakery on 26th Street, Defence Phase 5, Karachi on June 1, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m.,” the woman said.

“Another vehicle, a Silver Corolla, blocked our vehicle from behind and as a result, we were surrounded,” she continued. My spouse was forced to exit the vehicle and manhandled towards the subject vehicle by about 15 persons who had firearms and were dressed in civil attire. He was then taken hostage and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

She also asked for quick action to be made to guarantee his speedy release in her application.

Furthermore, Pasha said that a protest is going to be held at the Karachi Press Club at 4:00pm to demand her husband’s release.