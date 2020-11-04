ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement of affordable power supply to industries is another important step towards economic stability and creating employment opportunities.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the information minister said that providing relief to the masses is top priority of the government.

Shibli Faraz said the supply of electricity to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) at subsidized rates will not only run the factories, but also provide employment to poor workers. It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a comprehensive package to provide electricity to industries at reduced rates and slashed power tariff for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by 50 percent.

Announcing the package here on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said that small and medium industries will get additional electricity at 50 percent reduced rates from November 01 till 30th of June next year. He said that it has also been decided to provide additional electricity at 25 percent discounted rates to all the industry, including big and small units, for the next three years. He said the electricity will be provided to the industry on off-peak hours basis throughout the year. TLTP