ISLAMABAD : The government on Wednesday referred the Nandipur power project corruption case to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan announced that he directed to refer the case pertaining to Rs 80 billion diversion of funds by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in Nandipur power plant earmarked for PSO fuel payment to construction and covering losses in fuel to the FIA. He asked the FIA to bring all those involved in the mega corruption case to justice at the earliest.

Earlier on March 18, the accountability court had rejected the acquittal plea of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Asharaf in the Nandipur power project reference. The verdict had been pronounced by AC Judge Azam Khan. The court after rejecting the acquittal plea of the PPP stalwart, ordered to continue the trial in the reference. Accused could not be given relief under the amended laws of the NAB, the court had said in its verdict. The former prime minister had filed an acquittal plea under the new amended national accountability laws. NNI