India will rely on its experienced players in the Champions Trophy. According to the report, captain Rohit Sharma, who struggled in Australia, will be retained, while Virat Kohli will also be seen in action. The ICC Champions Trophy will begin in Karachi from February 19.

The teams have to submit their preliminary squads by January 12, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be included as vice-captain. Before that, the Indian team will play a white-ball series against England, in which the first ODI of the series will be held on February 6. The Indian squad is expected to be announced soon.