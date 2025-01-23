The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to name two stands at the National Stadium Karachi after former captains Shahid Afridi and Younis Khan to pay tribute to the legends.

The renovation of Lahore, Rawalpindi and the National Stadium Karachi for the ICC Champions Trophy has almost entered its final stages, after which the International Cricket Body (ICC) will take over the stadiums 10 days later for the tournament.

The Majid Khan Enclosure at the National Stadium Karachi will be named after Younis Khan, while the Quaid Enclosure will be named after Shahid Afridi.

Read more: Khushdil Shah returns before the Champions Trophy! Important announcement expected Similarly, the Zaheer Abbas Enclosure will be renamed to pay tribute to the legendary cricketer Nazar Muhammad. Read more: Champions Trophy; LED lights installed to attract fans A newly constructed building at ground level connected to the ground will have a seating capacity of 1,050 people in 2 VVIP enclosures, named Majid Khan Enclosure and Zaheer Abbas Enclosure.

Significant progress has been made in the work on a recent building of the National Stadium, this 3-storey building has been completed.