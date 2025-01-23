Meta has announced a major change to its messaging application WhatsApp, after which users will be able to add their WhatsApp account to the Account Center.

Meta’s Account Center acts as a hub where Facebook and Instagram are also controlled along with Meta’s Quest accounts.

The addition of WhatsApp after Facebook and Instagram to the Account Center will provide users with the facility to cross-post their WhatsApp statuses as Stories on Facebook and Instagram.

In this way, users will not need to open their WhatsApp statuses separately by opening the Facebook or Instagram app. Along with this, a single sign-on feature is also being added, after which users will be able to log in to multiple Meta apps with a single account.

According to reports, users will have the option to link to the Account Center at their will, this option will be disabled by default.

Meta has also assured that WhatsApp users’ messages and calls will continue to be protected by end-to-end encryption as before and will not be accessible to anyone despite being included in the Accounts Center.

It should be remembered that the Meta Accounts Center was introduced in 2020 with the idea that users could connect all the company’s apps from one place, and until now, only Facebook, Instagram and MetaQuest accounts were being controlled from the Account Center.