In the match between Lions and Panthers in Champions ODI Cup, Shadab Khan’s fight with Shaheen Afridi grabbed attention.

In the match played in Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad yesterday, the teams of Panthers and Lions faced off, where Shadab’s team returned to the pavilion by scoring 283 runs in 46.5 overs, while in pursuit of the target, the Lions’ team was bowled out by scoring only 199 runs. During the 29th over of Lions’ batting in this match, Shadab Khan bowled Shaheen Shah Afridi and said harsh words, but Shaheen kept calm and did not respond, while in the next over, Usama Mir sent Shaheen to the pavilion for zero. .

Shadab was involved in some clashes with Shaheen during that over, as the Lions struggled at 156-6 in pursuit of 284 and were eventually bundled out for just 199 in 35.2 overs.

Shaheen's performance in this match was disappointing as he bowled 57 runs in 9.5 overs but took three wickets. On the other hand, the Lions team led by Shaheen is in the fourth position on the points table after losing two matches in a row, while the Dolphins are at the last position having played one match and lost.