Islamabad: Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman says that the government’s draft on constitutional amendments has been completely rejected, now they are also saying that it was not our draft, which was provided earlier. What was the game that was done?

Speaking informally to the media after reaching the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser, JUI leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that he has come to Asad Qaiser because he has eaten a lot of my food. They came to eat and are leaving. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the draft of the government has been completely rejected, now they are also saying that it was not our draft, what kind of game was the draft that was provided earlier? After studying, the draft was not acceptable in any sense, it would have been a big betrayal of the nation to support it.

Meanwhile, he refrained from responding to PTI founder Imran Khan's alleged conversation in Adiala Jail. Sources said that PTI leader and former president Arif Alvi and Rauf Hassan also attended the luncheon. Asad Qaiser went to Maulana Fazlur Rehman's residence and invited him for lunch. Government and opposition delegations met Maulana Fazal Rehman to seek support for constitutional amendments. Asad Qaiser was very active in this regard. Arif Alvi also met Maulana.