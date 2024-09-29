Dublin: Meta, the owner of Facebook, has been fined 9.1 million euros ($10.16 million) by the European Union’s Data Protection Commission (DPC).

The fine was imposed on the technology company for negligently storing users’ passwords in plain text instead of protecting them with encryption in internal systems.

MetaIreland told the DPC of the breach in March 2019 that users’ passwords were not available to external parties.

The investigation revealed several breaches of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) before the DPC, including failure to notify the Commissioner of data breaches, failure to document data breaches, passwords including not taking adequate security measures to protect passwords and not applying adequate administrative measures to keep passwords confidential.