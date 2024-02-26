In a historic moment for Pakistan’s political landscape, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been sworn in as the first female Chief Minister of Punjab. Chairman Roze News Network and Chief Editor Pakistan Group of Newspapers, Sardar Khan Niazi extends heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif on this remarkable achievement.

Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s ascent to the position of Chief Minister marks a significant milestone, not only for herself but also for the progression of women’s representation in Pakistani politics. Her dedication, vision, and commitment to public service have earned her the trust and support of the people of Punjab.

As a prominent figure in Pakistani media, we recognize the importance of celebrating such groundbreaking achievements. Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership will undoubtedly inspire countless women across the nation to pursue their ambitions fearlessly and contribute to the betterment of society.

Chairman Roze News Network and Chief Editor Pakistan Group of Newspapers commend Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s historic appointment and wish her every success in her new role. We remain committed to fostering a society where meritocracy and inclusivity prevail, and where individuals, regardless of gender, are empowered to lead with integrity and distinction.