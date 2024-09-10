Islamabad Police released Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gauhar.

According to the sources, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was discharged from the case by the police itself.

Yesterday, Islamabad Police arrested several PTI leaders including Barrister Gauhar, Member of National Assembly Sher Afzal Marwat. The police also entered the Parliament House and detained several PTI leaders. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat and Shoaib Shaheen arrested

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq took notice of the arrests of PTI leaders from Parliament and decided to take strict action. The speaker has decided to issue production orders to all the members. Ayaz Sadiq called IG Islamabad, DIG and SSP, upon which IG Islamabad reached Parliament House. The speaker directed the IG Islamabad to immediately release the members whose names are not in the FIR, while the report of the incidents that happened the previous day was also called for.