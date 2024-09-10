Sri Lanka created history by defeating England by 8 wickets at home in the third Test.

In the third Test match of the series played at the historic Oval Cricket Ground, Lincoln Tigers chased down the target of 219 runs for the loss of 2 wickets and defeated England at home.

On behalf of Sri Lanka, Patham Nissanka played an important role in winning the match by making an unbeaten innings of 127 runs and a partnership of 111 runs with Angelo Mathews.

The victory was Sri Lanka’s fourth Test victory in England and a historic win since 2014, when England won the first two Tests at Old Trafford and Lord’s to take the series 2-1.

Earlier, while batting first, England scored 325 runs in the first innings, then Sri Lanka were all out by scoring only 263 runs in their innings. Sent to the pavilion.

Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara took 4 wickets while Vishwa Frandu took 3 wickets. In pursuit of a target of 219 runs, Lincoln Tigers opener Patham Nissanka played an innings of 127 to snatch victory from England.