Lahore: The Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has announced a new policy for housing schemes.

Addressing the ceremony in Lahore, Chairman NAB said that 7 out of every 10 people are victims of housing scheme fraud, and a new policy is being introduced to protect citizens from housing scheme fraud. Used to be, the regulator was missing in the transaction between builders and buyers in housing schemes.

Chairman NAB said that all stakeholders will be included in the new policy of housing schemes, now the transaction between the builder and the buyer will be three-way instead of two-way, from the first day the regulator will be a part of every transaction along with the builder and the buyer, all the transactions will be through the banking channel. , payment by cash will not be allowed.