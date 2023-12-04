The defenseless people of Gaza are no match for the Israeli war machine from a military standpoint. On one side lies a racist colonial settler state, supported by billions of aid from the world’s most powerful nation, and praised by many in the Western bloc for its genocide under the pretext of exercising its right to “self-defence.” One of the world’s most brutal war machines, Israel is also recognized as a covert nuclear power that leverages cutting-edge military technology to gain a strategic advantage. Two million Gazans, battered, bruised, and barely alive after almost two months of a brutal assault, are on the other side. The majority are impoverished and unable to provide for their families.The events of October 7th have only made this cruel blockade tighter. Israel has slaughtered more than 15,000 men, women, and children in Gaza in the name of defeating Hamas. It has also sparked widespread terror throughout the occupied West Bank. But while Tel Aviv might be winning battles on the battlefield, the Palestinians are winning the war of narratives.

Every person with a conscience can tell who is the oppressor and who is being abused when Israel cuts off civilians’ access to food, water, and electricity, mutilates children, attacks hospitals and refugee camps, and more.

A sizable portion of the world is able to see through the spin in the mainstream Western media that labels Israel as a “bastion” of civilization and recognize modern barbarism in its most extreme form when Israeli officials refer to Palestinians as “animals” and support the ethnic cleansing of Gaza. Israel’s spin doctors have lost badly in the battle of narratives because of non-Western media outlets, especially the brave Palestinian journalists who have sacrificed their lives to tell their story, as well as a large number of reliable social media accounts.