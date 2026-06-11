The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on the evening of June 15 at Badshahi Mosque in Lahore to sight the moon for the beginning of Muharram-ul-Haram, the Ministry of Religious Affairs said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, zonal and district moon sighting committees will also hold their meetings at their respective headquarters at the same time to collect and review local testimonies regarding the sighting of the new moon.

It added that the zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Islamabad will convene at the Kohsar Block of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The ministry said the chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will review all received evidence and reports from across the country before formally announcing whether the Muharram moon has been sighted.