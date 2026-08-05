Former West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite heaped praise on Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s captaincy.

In his comments, Brathwaite praised Babar Azam’s leadership skills and described him as a brilliant strategist.

He said that Babar Azam very wisely slowed down the pace of the game during the match and put West Indian batsman Roston Chase under pressure through timely changes in the field setting.

According to Brathwaite, Babar’s intelligently arranged fielding forced Roston Chase to think constantly, due to which he could not bat in his natural style and made mistakes.

Brathwaite said that Babar Azam’s captaincy was of high quality and he made the best decisions according to the circumstances.

It should be noted that West Indies have scored 103 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the second innings and have a lead of 60 runs.