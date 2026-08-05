American showbiz world-renowned celebrity blogger, podcaster and media personality Perez Hilton was taken to a local hospital in Miami, Florida, after a worrying incident. US authorities have confirmed that he is being provided with medical assistance, but no further details about his current health have been released.

According to foreign media reports, the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls regarding a live broadcast on social media, in which concerns were expressed about the mental health and safety of a person. Upon receiving the information, police officers immediately arrived at the relevant residence.

Although the sheriff’s office did not name Perez Hilton, officials later said the man was safely rescued and transported to the hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, where he is receiving treatment. Police said his family has been contacted and are being provided with all possible support.

Golden Artists Entertainment, the talent management company representing Perez Hilton, also issued a statement after the incident. The company’s co-chairs, Dante Roscioli and Rebecca Kokhan, said they were aware of the disturbing reports circulating on social media, but they had not yet been able to reach Perez Hilton directly. They said their top priority at this time is the well-being of their client and his family, so they would not comment on unconfirmed reports. Time& Calendars

Perez Hilton, 48, whose real name is Mario Lavandera, has been known for his news and commentary on Hollywood celebrities for two decades. He gained immense popularity through his blog in the early 2000s and later expanded his presence through podcasts and other digital platforms.

In 2010, Perez Hilton publicly announced that he was ending his harsh and insulting policy on his website and wanted to be part of a campaign to raise awareness about bullying among young people. In this regard, he said in a TV interview that he wanted to be the solution rather than part of the problem.

Perez Hilton has also faced several health problems this year. He has previously been hospitalized for long periods and in recent months he has spoken several times about his religious commitment and recovery journey. A few weeks ago, he announced that he was moving from Las Vegas to Miami with his three children, saying that he wanted to prioritize peace, family and good health in his life.

Following the incident, his fans on social media have been praying in large numbers for his speedy recovery, while many have also emphasized the importance of timely help and support for people suffering from mental health issues.