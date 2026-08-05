Islamabad: Kashmiris around the world are observing Kashmir Exploitation Day today, marking 7 years since India’s illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir.

The purpose of observing Kashmir Exploitation Day is to express support for the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination and condemn India’s illegal and unilateral move of August 5, 2019.

On this day in 2019, India unilaterally and illegally revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. This move has been rejected by the international community, Kashmiris and the Pakistani people ever since. SouthAsians & Diaspora

Special events have been organized to mark the day.

A rally will be held on the Constitution Highway in Islamabad in which federal ministers, members of parliament and people from different walks of life will participate. Sirens were sounded at 9 am and a minute of silence was observed.

Similarly, rallies will be held in all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

It should be noted that Exploitation Day is observed on August 5, 2019 as a protest against the unconstitutional abrogation of Articles 370 and 35AA of the Constitution by the Modi government.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have issued their statements on Kashmir Exploitation Day.

The President said that the establishment of lasting and just peace in South Asia is linked to the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and reiterated his unwavering solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

President Zardari said that he pays tribute to the bravery of the Kashmiris and their just struggle for their right to self-determination. Today, 7 years have passed since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

The Prime Minister said that India has further intensified its nefarious efforts to change the demographic balance of the occupied territory. The suppression of political leadership in occupied Kashmir, restrictions on civil liberties, and restrictions on free media are of concern.

The Prime Minister said that despite all the difficulties, the courage, perseverance and steadfastness of the Kashmiri people are still unwavering. The Kashmir dispute is the most fundamental and long-standing issue for peace and stability in South Asia.

The Prime Minister said that the international community, instead of being limited to expressing concern, must play a responsible role for a just and lasting solution to the conflict. A just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is a fundamental pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy