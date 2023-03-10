RAWALPINDI: The leader of the Awami Muslim League (AML), Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, has harshly criticised the Punjab caretaker administration as the “B team of the PDM” for its violent crackdown on PTI activists in Lahore.

The former interior minister claimed in a series of tweets that it appeared the PDM’s B team was responsible for the way the interim administration was justifying its actions against unarmed PTI protest attendees. A Section 144 as bloody as this has never occurred in Pakistan. Mr. Ahmad stated that no case had ever been opened following a police complaint.

In a tweet, he urged the police to record the case of Ali Bilal’s martyrdom based on his father’s complaint.

He asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor [Ghulam Ali] to represent the state, not Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and criticised him. Between the Indo-Pacific and the Asia-Pacific, he claimed, is Pakistan.

The former minister claimed that Pakistan had been asked by America to negotiate an arrangement with the lender on its own with regard to the IMF contract.

Sheikh Rashid attacked Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, saying he had promised to depreciate the currency to below Rs. 200 but that it has now risen to 300.

پولیس نےعلی بلال کی شہادت کامقدمہ اُسکےوالدکی بجائےپولیس کی مدعیت میں درج کیاجومستقبل میں نگران حکومت کےگلےپڑےگاحکمرانوں کوریاست کی نہیں اپنی سیاست کی فکرہےعوام کانام ہی ریاست ہےانتخاب ہی ملک کی بقاءہےحکومت اپنےمفادکےبجائےقومی مفاداوراستحکام کاسوچےقوم زندگی اورموت کی کشمکش میں ہے — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) March 10, 2023

He stated that Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif were looking for election candidates. He urged the authorities to abide by the Supreme Court’s ruling since “Pakistan’s democracy depends on it.” He requested that the Supreme Court try anyone trying to sabotage elections.

The former minister was blunt in his criticism of the ruling class for “being concerned with their politics rather than the state.”

Elections determine the survival of the nation. Sheikh Rashid argued that the administration should put the stability of the country before its personal interests.