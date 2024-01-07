Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) Dr. Umar Saif announced the good news for Pakistani freelancers.

In his video statement, caretaker federal minister Dr. Umar Saif said that Pakistani freelancers will now be able to receive money through PayPal.

He said that freelancers will not need to open a PayPal account while sitting in Pakistan, Pakistani freelancers will be able to receive money in their bank account under a third party.

The caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology said that due to the new space technology, private companies will be able to come to Pakistan and provide communication to the people