The US President has sent his most important allies to the Middle East to prevent the start of a war between Israel and Hezbollah.

This claim was made by the American newspaper Washington Post in a report.

The newspaper said in a report citing the US Defense Intelligence Agency that the US has warned Israel against failure in the war with Hezbollah.

The report comes after Israel said it may launch a major military operation in Lebanon.

US Secretary of State meeting with President Erdogan and Turkish counterpart

According to the report, American officials fear that the ongoing war in Gaza for their political survival could be extended to Lebanon after Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s criticism of his failure to stop the attack by Hamas on October 7.

The US administration has warned Israel that extending the war to Lebanon could be dangerous.

According to US officials, Israel is unlikely to win a war with Hezbollah, as Israel’s military capabilities have been reduced by operations in Gaza.

More than a dozen officials and diplomats of the Joe Biden administration expressed these concerns while speaking to the American newspaper.

He said that the leaders of Hezbollah do not want a big war with Israel and they want to negotiate with Israel on the border dispute.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blanken is arriving in Israel on January 8 and will discuss measures to prevent the conflict from escalating, according to his spokesman.

The spokesperson of the US Secretary of State said that the spread of the conflict is not in the interest of Israel, the region or the world.

But the inner circles of the Israeli government do not think so.

Israeli officials have been discussing action against Hezbollah since the October attack by Hamas, the report said.

But it is constantly being opposed by the US because it fears that by doing so, Iran will also join the war, and if this happens, the US will have to show a military response on behalf of Israel.

U.S. officials fear that a war between Israel and Lebanon would be disastrous because Hezbollah is now a more well-armed group than in the past.

The threat of a full-scale war between Hezbollah and Israel has increased after Israel martyred a key Hamas leader in Beirut.

According to US officials, Israel has clashed with Hezbollah along the Lebanese border in recent weeks, targeting Lebanese army bases.

The White House National Security Council has confirmed that Washington has informed Israel that Israeli attacks on the Lebanese army and civilians are unacceptable.

According to US officials, Israel announced the withdrawal of thousands of troops from Gaza on January 1, and there are fears that these troops could be used to fight Hezbollah in the north.

Officials said President Joe Biden had sent his special envoy to Israel in recent days to work on an agreement to reduce Lebanese-Israeli tensions.

On the other hand, before leaving for the Middle East visit, the US Secretary of State said that we are working to reduce the border tension and it is in the interest of the countries of the region.