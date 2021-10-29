LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz’s husband Captain (retd) Safdar on Friday lauded his wife and said that he always saw her as prime minister of the country. According to the details, Captain Safdar’s response came from a video shared by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Hina Pervaiz on Twitter where he could be seen briefing media outside the Supreme Court.

Captain Safdar said that he has been considering his wife as a prime minister since 2018.

Asking the public he queried, “Who else is credible for the position of prime minister than Maryam Nawaz.”