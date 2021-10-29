LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has decided to postpone its Islamabad march that was scheduled on October 31 owing to the current situation.Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had announced to hold a protest rally at Islamabad’s D-Chowk against unemployment on October 31 which will be addressed by the JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq.

The decision was taken in a session of the central leadership chaired by Senator Sirajul Haq. In view of the current situation of the country, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) decided to postpone the Islamabad march.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had invited unemployed youth across the country to the Islamabad march.

Earlier on October 17, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, while addressing the Central Youth Board in Islamabad, rejected the recent hike in petrol and electricity prices and demanded the federal government to make public the agreement signed with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sirajul Haq had announced that that protest demonstrations would be held in all major and small cities. He had also appealed to the people from all walks of life to become part of the JI movement to get rid of the “corrupt and incompetent ruling elite”.

He had said that JI would announce its next strategy at the D-Chowk rally on October 31.