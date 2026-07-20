ISLAMABAD: The Canadian Foreign Minister held separate meetings with the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Interior Minister in which it was agreed upon to cooperate in bilateral trade, investment, agriculture between the two countries. The meetings also discussed counter-terrorism, infiltration from Afghanistan, the situation in Kashmir and the Indus Water Treaty. According to Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrived in Islamabad today and met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in which various issues were discussed while it was agreed to promote joint cooperation in the following sectors:

After the meeting, the two also held a joint press conference.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that this visit of the Canadian Foreign Minister marks a significant development in the long-standing relations between Pakistan and Canada. This visit is a manifestation of our shared commitment to further expand bilateral cooperation.

He said that both sides reiterated their commitment to continue high-level contacts, further strengthen institutional cooperation, promote regular bilateral consultations, and expand contacts between relevant ministries and institutions.

Ishaq Dar said that economic cooperation is a fundamental pillar of our bilateral relations. In this context, we discussed the possibilities of promoting trade and investment, facilitating contacts between business communities, and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Pakistan welcomes Canadian investment in priority sectors including education, energy, mining and key minerals, agriculture, infrastructure, and information technology.

Ishaq Dar said that in the context of agricultural cooperation, today we will sign a new protocol, through which clear and predictable phytosanitary conditions will be set for the import of canola from Canada. Along with this, the relevant institutions of the two countries will also jointly review the possibilities of technical cooperation and capacity building in the agricultural sector. We reviewed the ongoing progress on the agreement on the promotion and protection of foreign investment and agreed that negotiations and contacts will continue to finalize it as soon as possible in accordance with mutual interest.

The Foreign Minister said that the meeting also discussed the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which is providing an effective facilitation platform for investors. We invited Canadian companies to fully utilize the investment opportunities available in Pakistan. Our discussions covered a number of areas including education, labor mobility, consular cooperation, science and technology, climate change, and people-to-people contacts. Both countries expressed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in these areas.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said that we also discussed regional and international developments, including the situation in Afghanistan and cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism.

I also raised the issue of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which is one of the world’s long-standing international disputes and has been on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council since 1948.

Ishaq Dar said that India has added a new and worrying dimension to the already tense security situation by announcing the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). We expect our friendly countries to provide their support to India for the immediate restoration of the Indus Waters Treaty, the end of the use of water as a weapon, and ensuring compliance with international law and treaty obligations.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister said that today we have also issued a joint statement, which covers the main outcomes of our meeting and shared priorities. This statement reflects the shared commitment between Pakistan and Canada to further strengthen bilateral relations and promote cooperation in various fields.

Arrival at Prime Minister House, meeting with Shehbaz Sharif

PM arrives at PM House, meets Shehbaz Sharif

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr. Tauqir Shah and other senior government officials were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister welcomed the Canadian Foreign Minister on his arrival in Pakistan and reiterated that the two countries enjoy friendly relations which need to be further expanded, especially in the areas of trade, investment, agriculture including agri-foods and vaccine manufacturing, renewable energy, automobile and auto parts industry.

The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and said that he looked forward to meeting him soon. He recalled his telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart in April and thanked Canada for supporting Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region.