The head coach of the national white ball team, Gary Kirsten, can decide on the deputation of captain Babar Azam if required.

Six members of the national team’s seven-member selection committee opposed the decision to appoint any player as vice-captain for the European tour, which led to none of the players being offered vice-captaincy, but despite this, various social media Names are being circulated.

Sources related to the issues of the PCB selection committee said that due to the wrong handling of the captaincy and vice-captaincy of the national team by the previous 6-member selection committee, the current selection committee has cancelled the tour of Europe and T20. It was decided not to appoint any player as Babar Azam’s deputy for the World Cup and no player was offered the vice-captaincy for the T20 World Cup.

Shaheen Afridi apologized for accepting the vice-captaincy of the national team

According to the sources, it was decided by the selection committee that the head coach Gary Kirsten and the team management with him can make anyone vice-captain if necessary. They are to appoint whoever they want as deputy.

Another source said that when Shaheen Afridi was dropped from the captaincy ahead of the 5-match T20I series against New Zealand, a team official contacted him to discuss Nab’s captaincy.

Due to the situation at that time, a suggestion was made by a member of the selection committee that Shaheen Afridi should be given the vice-captaincy in the series against New Zealand to end the issue, but Shaheen Afridi was officially removed from the team. No such offer was made by the management