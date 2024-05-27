The sun was at 90 degrees so there was no shadow on the Kaaba and any sculptured buildings or other objects__Photo: File

Today, Monday, May 27, the Sun was directly above the Kaaba.

Majid Al-Zahra, Supervising Engineer of the Saudi Astronomical Society, says that today the sun came directly above the Kaaba.

He said that this incident was the first incident of this year, the Saudi time for the sun to come directly above the Kaaba was 12:00 pm to 18:00 pm.

According to Abu Zahra, the sun was at 90 degrees due to which there was no shadow on the Kaaba and any sculptured buildings or other objects.