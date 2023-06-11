By Bilal Shafi

Peace is of immense significance as it forms the foundation for a harmonious and thriving society. It fosters stability, cooperation, and understanding among individuals and nations, providing the necessary conditions for progress, prosperity, and the realization of human potential. Peace allows for the resolution of conflicts through peaceful means, promoting justice, equality, and the protection of human rights. In today’s era there is a great need for worldwide peace specially to promote peace between different religions. In this respect, an initiative was taken by Nazarbayev Center, keeping peace efforts between religions in front.

The article aims at highlighting the Nazarbayev Center’s tireless efforts towards the promotion of peace, stability and interfaith dialogue and harmony across the globe.

The idea of establishing the N. Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Inter-Civilization Dialogue was initiated by the participants of the VI Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in October 2018.The Center recentlyhosted a significant high-level conference, the VII Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which concluded with a powerful declaration highlighting the importance of peace, dialogue, and cooperation among religions, cultures, and civilizations. The conference, held in Astana, Kazakhstan, brought together religious leaders, prominent political figures, and representatives from various nations and organizations.

Under the auspices of the Nazarbayev Center, the Congress presented a comprehensive resolution aimed at fostering interreligious understanding and promoting global harmony. The key points of the declaration emphasized the urgent need for joint efforts to address the challenges posed by the post-pandemic world, the globalization of processes, and security threats.The Conference previously held in Kazakhstan and its resolutions recently has been released.

The first resolution expressed a commitment to sustain the Congress’s regular activities to further the cause of peace and dialogue between religions, cultures, and civilizations. Recognizing the far-reaching consequences of the pandemic, the declaration stressed the vital role of the Congress in strengthening cooperative efforts to promote spiritual and moral values.

Importantly, the declaration rejected any form of violence, extremism, radicalism, terrorism, or war as incompatible with genuine religious principles.

It called for comprehensive assistance to religious groups and ethnic communities affected by rights infringements, violence perpetrated by extremists, or the consequences of armed conflicts.

The Congress called upon world leaders to abandon aggressive and destructive rhetoric, urging them to prioritize conflict resolution and peaceful coexistence. Religious leaders and prominent political figures were also encouraged to tirelessly engage in dialogue for friendship, solidarity, and long-term stability.

The Congress expressed support for practical initiatives that foster interreligious and interdenominational dialogue to promote social justice and solidarity among all peoples. It acknowledged the positive impact of such dialogue on socio-political processes and the preservation of peace.

The declaration also recognized and endorsed the efforts of international institutions and organizations, including the United Nations, in promoting dialogue among civilizations, religions, states, and nations. It highlighted the significance of documents like the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together and the Makkah Declaration as important frameworks for peace, mutual understanding, and mutual respect among believers.

The Congress emphasized the importance of harmonizing scientific, technological, and industrial progress with spiritual, social, and human values. It called upon states worldwide to ensure adequate living conditions for their citizens, noting that social problems often contribute to extreme attitudes and actions.

Strengthening the institution of the family, protecting the rights and dignity of women, improving their social status, and involving them in peace processes were also highlighted as crucial objectives.

Recognizing the inevitability of global digital development, the Congress stressed the role of religious and spiritual leaders in collaborating with politicians to address the challenges of digital inequality.

While respecting freedom of expression, the Congress encouraged dialogue between religious leaders and media outlets to promote religious knowledge, interreligious harmony, civil peace, and general tolerance towards religions.

The declaration concluded with an appeal to all people of faith and goodwill to unite and contribute to security and harmony on our shared planet, Earth. It called for prayers in support of individuals and organizations promoting inter-civilizational, interreligious, and international dialogue.

Looking ahead, the Congress affirmed its collective interest in continuing its activities, with plans already underway for the VIII Congress to be held in 2025 in Nur-Sultan, the capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The declaration reflects the shared commitment of religious leaders, political figures, and organizations to promote mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and a culture of dialogue.

As the world faces an ever-changing landscape, the Nazarbayev Center’s ongoing efforts in advancing interreligious dialogue will undoubtedly play a vital role in shaping a more harmonious future.