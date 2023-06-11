By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: A new book titled “Dr Afia Siddiqui Case” written by senior journalist of Roze News TV and writer Asif Mahmood, has been released, shedding light on the controversial case of Dr Afia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman who was arrested in Afghanistan in 2008 and later convicted in a US court on charges of attempted murder and assault. The book, written by Pakistani journalist and author, Asif Mahmood, provides a comprehensive analysis of the case, delving into the legal and political aspects of Dr Siddiqui’s arrest, trial and imprisonment.

Dr Siddiqui, a neuroscientist, was accused of being an Al-Qaeda operative and was allegedly found in possession of documents related to terror plots.

She was extradited to the US, where she was tried and sentenced to 86 years in prison. However, her case has been shrouded in controversy, with many human rights activists and politicians questioning the fairness of her trial and the conditions of her imprisonment.

The book aims to provide readers with a deeper understanding of the case and the broader issues it raises, including the treatment of Muslim prisoners in the US and the wider War on Terror.

Senior Journalist and writer, who has previously written many issues, hopes that the book will help to spark a wider debate on the case and the issues it raises.