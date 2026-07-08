ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved Pakistan’s first four-year Hajj Policy and Plan for 2027-2030, aimed at improving pilgrimage management through digitalisation, enhanced services and long-term planning for intending pilgrims.

The approval came during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also briefed ministers on his recent visits to Iran and Turkey and discussed efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and attract foreign investment.

According to an official statement, the cabinet praised Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and his team for what it described as the successful management of this year’s Hajj arrangements.

The newly approved policy marks a shift from the previous practice of annual Hajj policies by introducing a four-year framework covering the period from 2027 to 2030.

The government said the policy would improve Hajj operations and ensure better facilities and services for Pakistani pilgrims.

Under the new framework, intending pilgrims will be able to register in advance for Hajj in any year up to 2030 without interruption, allowing for improved planning by both applicants and the authorities.

The policy also envisages the complete digitalisation of the Hajj management system, including registration, operational procedures and financial transactions, with all payments to be made through digital platforms.

It retains separate quotas for the government and private Hajj schemes while introducing both long and short Hajj packages to provide greater flexibility for pilgrims.

The cabinet also directed that Hajj assistants be appointed through a transparent process based strictly on merit.