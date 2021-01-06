KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday notified delinking of three divisions and creation of new positions including additional director-general and deputy director-general under the revised organisational structure.

The CAA director-general issued a written order to notify delinking of the aviation authority into three divisions including regulatory, airports and operations and support under the revised organisational structure. Following the new orders, two new positions have been created including additional director-general and deputy director-general.

The additional director-general regulatory and deputy director-general will work under the CAA DG, whereas, the positions of deputy DG are increased to four. Earlier in December last year,the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)of Pakistan had announced its decision to bifurcate the department into regulatory and operational in order to meet global aviation standards. For its staff, the CAA letter to that effect had underscored, they can transfer from one department to another based on their merit and qualification.

The aviation employees had been offered to transfer between the departments via an application for it based on their skills and expertise. The human resources department of the aviation authority had said it will have the final call of transfers. In July 2019, Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan had announced the plan to distribute the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) into regulatory and service divisions under the new aviation policy.