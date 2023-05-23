Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and a former prime minister, departed from his home in Zaman Park, Lahore on Tuesday morning for the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to appear in court to obtain bail in several cases as well as to join the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) investigation into a £190 million settlement case.

Imran has been called before the NAB Rawalpindi in a case involving the repatriation of £190 million in settlement funds from the United Kingdom.

In accordance with a deal with a real estate magnate, the PTI leader, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other suspects reportedly altered Rs50 billion, or £190 million at the time, transferred to Pakistan by the British National Crime Agency (NCA).

Additionally, they are charged with receiving illegal benefits in the form of more than 458 kanals of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, for the construction of Al-Qadir University.

At 11am today, the former premier will appear before the NAB.

Imran Khan received an order from the NAB Rawalpindi on May 16 and was needed to appear before the anti-corruption watchdog on May 22.

However, the PTI chairman insisted on showing up in front of the NAB on May 23 even though he is already in front of the Islamabad courts today to request his release on bail in a number of cases.

Imran would respond to the inquiry of the combined investigating team of the NAB. He has been instructed by the agency to bring the necessary paperwork.

The PTI chairman and his wife previously decided to reject the watchdog’s call-up notice and did not appear before it.

Using the highway, Imran has travelled to Islamabad.

He is being accompanied by the solicitors from the Insaf Lawyers Forum.