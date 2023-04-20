Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, petitioned the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday to “halt expected police action” at their Zaman Park home during the Eid ul Fitr holidays. The motion was denied.

The court also fined Bushra and her attorney Azhar Siddique Rs 100,000 each.

After the former premier left for a hearing at the Islamabad Judicial Complex last month, Punjab police conducted a search on Khan’s Lahore home and detained a number of party members.

Khan told the court during an earlier this week hearing of a different case before the LHC about his worries that another “operation” will be started over the Eid ul Fitr holidays. The court then issued a directive instructing police not to “harass” Khan.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Inspector General of Punjab Police, and Bushra were named as respondents in Bushra’s petition, which was heard today. According to “reports” that were obtained, an operation will be carried out at Zaman Park over the Eid holidays.

It made reference to the March operation and asked the court to order police not to carry out the alleged operation over the holiday period.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh questioned what the court might do based on “apprehensions” throughout the hearing.

In relation to the LHC’s order not to “harass” Khan, the judge pointed out that a larger bench had already heard the case. “After a five-member bench issued an order, why would you file a similar petition again? You shouldn’t have done that, he informed Bushra’s attorney.

Judge Sheikh said that the most recent petition was comparable to the issue that had already been heard when Siddique claimed the earlier judgement related to not pestering Khan.

The judge noted, “Such petitions waste so much of the court’s time.”

Siddique then made the withdrawal request of the petition.

The judge then denied the motion and fined Bushra and her attorney.