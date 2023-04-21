The main objective of Pakistan’s national food security strategy is to produce enough wheat to cover both the country’s domestic consumption demands and a surplus for export and buffer reserves. Before planting season, the government establishes yearly goals for national sowing, production, and purchase. Between 1990 and 2011, the nation’s wheat production more than doubled because to this effective approach. The production of wheat has since fluctuated around 26 million tonnes, reaching a high of almost 27 million tonnes in 2021.

Climate change, low yields, a lack of research, land fragmentation, subpar international wheat trade regulations, low mechanisation, high harvest losses, improper storage, etc. are all clear causes of this transition. Policymakers should be extremely concerned about our growing reliance on imports given that the population is projected to quadruple by 2050 and that volatility is starting to become a common occurrence on international commodity markets. Pakistan’s only choice is to expand wheat output. By increasing the wheat yield from below 31 maund per acre to 58 maund per acre, which is similar to the typical output in Indian Punjab, we can almost quadruple production.

Although it won’t happen right away, it shouldn’t be too challenging to accomplish with improvements to the production system, such as less tillage, more use of certified seeds, and improved fertiliser application and soil compatibility.

Through enhanced crop harvesting, bulk handling, and storage in contemporary silos, there is also enormous potential to lower on-farm and off-farm agricultural losses.

Making domestic and international wheat commerce flexible is also necessary. With many people experiencing moderate to severe hunger and food imports rising to almost $10 billion during the most recent fiscal year, there isn’t much time left to improve the agriculture sector in general and the wheat economy in particular.