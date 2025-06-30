Senior actress of Pakistani industry Bushra Ansari praised Hania Aamir’s talent in her latest vlog and questioned the attitude of Indians.

Bushra Ansari not only targeted the negative reaction of Indians towards Hania but also did not spare Javed Akhtar and Narendra Modi.

Hania Aamir is currently in the churches due to the film ‘Sardar Ji 3’ with Indian Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. Bushra Ansari praised Hania on her YouTube channel and said, “Hania is a professional actress who is sincere with her work in all situations. Be it hot or cold, she does not compromise with her performance.”

Bushra criticized the attitude of Indian fans and said that when Hania signed the film, everything was fine, why the childish behavior now? Did you feel threatened by a young girl? She also reminded them of the incidents that happened with Fawad Khan in the past.

The actress also targeted politics and alleged, “I believe that the Pahalgam incident was deliberately done because Modi ji does not want India and Pakistan to do anything together.”

Criticizing Javed Akhtar, Bushra Ansari said, “Why couldn’t we have invited Lata Mangeshkar ji? Maybe we couldn’t afford her, but she has always been a legend. Such things should not happen.”

This vlog of the senior actress is getting a lot of appreciation on social media, where users are praising her blunt words, while Hania Aamir, who is popular in both Pakistan and India with more than 18 million Instagram followers, is calling the praise of a senior actress like Bushra Ansari important for her career.