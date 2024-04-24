There have been expressions of gratitude and commitments to strengthen relations, especially in the economic domain, during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s official visit, which concludes today.

The region’s ongoing geopolitical tensions—especially Iran’s conflict with Israel—bad relations with the West, particularly because of Tehran’s pivotal role in the “axis of resistance”—and the unpleasant incident involving missile strikes between Iran and Pakistan in January have all contributed to the trip’s increased significance. Fortunately, Pakistan offered the Iranian leader the red carpet treatment, so whatever resentment the latter episode may have caused appears to have faded. After meeting with the president, prime minister, and army chief in Islamabad, Mr. Raisi travelled to Lahore and Karachi to meet with the corresponding provincial leaders.

The Iranian president's major priority was trade, while security matters were also covered. Mr. Raisi expressed his ambition for annual commerce to reach $10 billion, calling the current level of bilateral trade "unacceptable."

The Iranian president’s major priority was trade, while security matters were also covered. Mr. Raisi expressed his ambition for annual commerce to reach $10 billion, calling the current level of bilateral trade “unacceptable.” Violent non-state entities that operate in the common border areas pose a threat to the security of both states. Thus, it is good that a security cooperation agreement was reached. The security services of the two nations should work together to control border security and neutralise hostile elements.

Regarding the gas pipeline connecting Iran and Pakistan, a statement from Pakistan made passing mention of the matter, but no significant progress has been made. According to Mr. Raisi, some actors were against the expansion of ties between Iran and Pakistan. He brushed off his detractors, saying, “It is not important.” Meanwhile, the US has reiterated its warning that conducting business with Iran puts one’s organisation at danger of US sanctions.

Pakistan needs to approach this issue in the long run. Although Pakistan has important relations to the United States, should it ask for permission before making any major strategic or economic decisions? The US currently opposes the construction of the Iran pipeline. Will Pakistan agree if relations between Washington and Beijing deteriorate to the point that the US requests that we reevaluate the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) or our defence cooperation with China?