Lahore: Former captain of the Pakistan Women’s team Bisma Maruf has announced her immediate retirement from cricket.

Bisma Maruf represented Pakistan in 276 international matches which is a national record, she scored 6262 runs and took 80 wickets in international cricket.

Bisma Maruf said that saying goodbye to this game which I love so much, this journey of cricket has been memorable and these memories will stay with me forever.

He added that the Pakistan Cricket Board, fellow players, family, and fans supported me every step of the way.

On the other hand, the head of Pakistan Women’s Cricket Department Tania Malik says that Bisma Maruf’s services for women’s cricket will always be remembered.

It should be remembered that Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi dissolved the women’s selection committee in the first stage after taking action on the disappointing performance of the Pakistan women’s cricket team against the West Indian women’s cricket team.

After losing the series, the head coach of the women’s cricket team Mohtsham Rasheed also said that we did not play as per our preparation, that the World Championship points were important which we could not get.