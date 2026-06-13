Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar has stressed the importance of the budget session and urged both the government and the opposition to ensure seriousness and positive participation in the budget process.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he clarified that the work of the National Assembly for the entire year is on the one hand and the importance of the budget session is on the other, so this session should be taken very seriously.

Referring to political contacts and the concerns of the opposition, the Law Minister said that in the past few days, detailed discussions were held with the opposition members regarding the demands and the founder of PTI Imran Khan. He said that I had promised the opposition that all their issues and demands would be informed to the Prime Minister, which has been implemented, while the Prime Minister also talked about moving matters forward today by sitting together and this is the right way to move forward in the democratic process.

Senator Azam Nazir Tarar assured the members of the assembly that all the opinions and suggestions given by the opposition and government members during the budget are being made part of the regular record.

He informed that there is a team of the Ministry of Finance in the second row of the House which is regularly noting the speeches and important points of all the members. Every evening, a detailed discussion will be held on all these points in the Ministry of Finance so that all the suggestions are clearly before the government before the finalization of the budget (winding up).

He appealed to the opposition friends to participate fully in the session and reform and correct the government as the government is ready to listen to their positive criticism. Similarly, he also expressed hope that the members of the government benches would ensure full participation in the session and convey their valuable suggestions to the government in the interest of the country.