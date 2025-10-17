The Punjab government’s recent decision to recommend that the Centre impose a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is a long-overdue and necessary step to reclaim the state’s writ. Following the latest wave of violent protests—which saw cities paralyzed, public property damaged, and security personnel injured—the provincial administration, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has rightly chosen to prioritize the rule of law over political expediency. The move signals a critical moment for Pakistan, demanding a decisive end to the cycle of capitulation that has emboldened extremist groups for years.

The TLP, a group rooted in the volatile issue of blasphemy, has repeatedly demonstrated that its political methodology is fundamentally incompatible with a democratic, civilian state. Its playbook is consistent and destructive: mobilization through religious fervor, disruption of daily life through sit-ins and marches, and the brutalization of law enforcement officials. This latest series of protests, reportedly focused on international policy issues, proves the group’s capacity to weaponize any sensitive topic for street power. When a political entity operates by holding the state and its citizens hostage, it ceases to be a legitimate political party and becomes an organized threat to public order.

The demand for a ban, coupled with decisive actions like placing its leadership on the Anti-Terrorism Act’s Fourth Schedule, freezing assets, and referring cases to Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs), sends an unequivocal message: violence will no longer be negotiated. Crucially, the government must ensure that this action is not merely a temporary measure, a tactic employed only until the public outcry subsides. Pakistan has travelled this road before, imposing and then lifting bans on the TLP under various administrations, often due to secret deals struck under duress. This cyclical pattern of proscription and de-proscription only serves to confirm the group’s power to intimidate the state into submission.

However, a ban, while vital, is only a structural solution to a deep-seated ideological problem. True stability requires addressing the root causes that allow groups like the TLP to gain such popular currency. This means dismantling the extremist narratives propagated through hate speech, reforming the legal and educational structures that tacitly support them, and, most importantly, ensuring that the state provides governance and justice so effectively that citizens are not swayed by populist, hardline appeals.

The Centre must act swiftly on Punjab’s recommendation. But this time, the resolve must be ironclad. The challenge is not just to ban an organization, but to permanently dismantle the culture of street vigilantism and political violence. If the government fails to sustain this crackdown, this current stand will be remembered as yet another moment of transient bravery, ultimately leading to another, more aggressive resurgence of extremism. The moment for ambiguity is over; Pakistan’s democratic future depends on the sustained supremacy of its laws.