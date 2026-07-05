Air Force’s brave Group Captain Asim was martyred while rescuing a woman. According to initial reports, Group Captain Asim was passing through Ninth Avenue when he saw a woman getting off a motorcycle whose hand was being pulled by a motorcyclist.

According to the report, Group Captain Asim, being a responsible citizen, turned back and stopped near the motorcycle, on which the girl ran to the other side of the vehicle. Meanwhile, the alleged accused Saad started abusing Group Captain Asim and opened fire on him within moments.

According to the police, the woman has said that the accused was her colleague in the office, who had offered to take her to work with him, but wanted to change the route and take her somewhere else, which he was trying to force on her.

The woman said that Group Captain Asim intervened in time and saved her.

Currently, law enforcement agencies are taking action to arrest the accused.

Group Captain Asim Shaheed left behind a widow, daughter and son among the mourners. Tributes are being paid to Group Captain Asim’s sacrifice across the country.

He is being remembered on national and social media as a brave officer who sacrificed his life for the protection of women. Group Captain Asim’s sacrifice is a reflection of the fact that the soldiers of the Pakistan Army are not only the guardians of borders but also of honor.