LAHORE: Wasim Akram, a renowned fast bowler from Pakistan, has been designated the brand ambassador for the Lanka Premier League (LPL), it was revealed on Friday.

Sanath Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka is also listed as the ambassador along with Wasim.

The county cricket schedule has benefit from the addition of this competition, which has uncovered some excellent Sri Lankan talent, and it is a pleasure for me to be the third brand ambassador for the LPL.

Jayasuriya declared in a press statement.”We can uncover and develop the best cricket talent on this platform, as we saw during the Asia Cup earlier this year.

The LPL is assisting Sri Lanka in expanding its T20I lineup.” The 1992 ODI World Cup winning squad member Wasim Akram stated he is “very thrilled” to serve as the event’s brand ambassador.