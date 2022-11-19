LAHORE: Tomorrow (Sunday), the host nation and Ecuador play in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor City. In eight of Qatar’s host cities, the world tournament games will be played.

The competition is being played by 32 of the finest teams in the world, who have been split up into eight groups.Up until the second of the next month, a total of forty-eight group matches will be played.Each group’s top two teams advance to the round of 16.

These elimination rounds will begin on March 3rd of next month.The route from the quarterfinal to the final will then be determined. The last game will take place on the 18th of the next month.Throughout the World Cup, a total of sixty-four matches will be played.