By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: In the programme “Sachi Baat,” Chief Editor of Pakistani Newspaper Groups and Chairman Roze TV SK Niazi discussed Pakistan’s political situation and challenges to the state.

For this, the host, SK Niazi, invited former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to the programme “Sachi Baat.” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stated, “The former government made political opponents a personal vendetta; we did not come to make cases against political opponents.”

He went on to say that “government should work within its constitutional limits,” and that “Nawaz Sharif was declared disqualified for not taking salary from his son, he (Nawaz Sharif) was dismissed from any political position, and for this every tactic was used to end Nawaz Sharif’s politics; such decisions are made under planning, and false cases were made against Ranasnaullah.”

He went on to say that “we do not believe in political revenge; politeness is necessary in

politics.”

Responding to a question, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that “if we had not assumed power, the situation in the country would have become worse.”

He pointed to SK Niazi and stated, “I have a deep view on your politics; let me know your views.” Then he suddenly changed the topic, and the former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, “Stories of corruption in the former government are common; the coalition government is taking difficult decisions for the betterment of the country; all stakeholders will have to be one for the country,” he concluded.