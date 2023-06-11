SHUJAABAD: Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz is to address a youth convention here on Sunday (today).

The gathering will take place in the football pitch for which preparations have been made.

The holding of the youth convention and the speech of the party vice president were both announced in a tweet by the information minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ(ن) کی سینئر نائب صدر اور چیف آرگنائزر مریم نواز شریف آج شجاع آباد جائیں گی جہاں وہ یوتھ کنونشن سے خطاب کریں گی۔ سیاسی شخصیات مسلم لیگ(ن) میں شمولیت کا اعلان گی۔ پارٹی کے تنظیمی عہدیداروں، سوشل میدیا، خواتین اور دیگر ونگز کے اجلاس بھی ہوں گے۔شجاع آباد، ملتان،… pic.twitter.com/fKLCZ3Ez8P — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) June 11, 2023

On this occasion, she claimed, major local politicians would declare their allegiance to the PML-N.

Meetings of local organisations, social media, women, and other party wings would be held in addition to the youth congress, according to Marriyum.

According to Marriyum, PML-N leaders would mobilise local activists at all levels and strengthen the party in Shujaabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, and South Punjab.