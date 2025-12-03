Three police personnel were martyred in a bomb attack on a police mobile here on Wednesday.

According to police, the blast occurred in the Panyala area of Dera Ismail Khan, resulting in the martyrdom of three officers: ASI Gul Alam, Constable Rafiq, and driver Sakhi Jan. Constable Azad Shah remained unharmed in the explosion.

According to a police spokesperson, an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the blast.

Rescue teams and police officials immediately shifted the bodies of the martyrs to the hospital. Evidence was also collected from the crime scene. Following the blast, the DSP Panyala and the SHO reached the spot, and the area was cordoned off.

In Bannu district, four people, including North Waziristan Assistant Commissioner Shah Wali, were martyred in a terrorist attack on the Miranshah Road, while two security personnel were injured on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday, a suicide attack on a police mobile in Lakki Marwat district killed one police officer and injured five others.