The bold scenes shown in the latest episode of Saba Qamar and Usman Mukhtar’s drama Pamal have created a storm on social media.

The drama Pamal is written by Zanjbeel Asim Shah and directed by Khizr Idrees, while its producer is Tehreem Chaudhry.

The story revolves around a writer, Malika (Saba Qamar), who has lived a difficult life both before and after marriage.

12 episodes of Pamal have been aired so far. The latest episode showed a meeting scene between Raza (Usman Mukhtar) and Malika (Saba Qamar) in the hospital, where Malika hugs her husband emotionally upon seeing him.

This scene was aired uncensored, to which a large number of viewers reacted strongly on social media.

One user wrote:

‘Someone get Saba Qamar married’.

Another user criticized:

‘The director should be ashamed, is this a Pakistani drama or an Indian show?’

Many users complained that unnecessary bold scenes are now being shown in dramas. One said:

‘Can we now watch these dramas sitting with the family or not?’

Another user wrote sarcastically:

‘Thankfully my father was not sitting with us at that time, otherwise this scene would have been very difficult to watch.’

Some also expressed disappointment with Usman Mukhtar, saying that ‘we did not expect this from him’.

About Saba Qamar, a user wrote:

‘I have always seen Saba Qamar in bold roles, it seems she forgets that this is a Pakistani drama, not a Bollywood film’.

The drama Pamal is becoming popular due to its story and depth of characters, however, the recent controversy has sparked a new debate on the limits and restrictions in acting.