Israel granted the World Health Organization (WHO) team access to al-Shafa Hospital after the worst war crimes after horrific details emerged.

According to the World Health Organization team, Al-Shafa Hospital is now just a hollow building with graves, the hospital has heartbreaking scenes.

The WHO team says that the hands and feet of some bodies are out of the ground while the scene of rotting and smelling of the bodies is horrible.

According to the World Health Organization team, at least 5 dead bodies are in the open sky and under the sun.

The World Health Organization team says that Al-Shafa Hospital, considered the backbone of the health system, and its assets have been reduced to ashes.