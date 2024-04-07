Police arrested the main suspect in the Yunnan boat accident from Sargodha.

According to the police, the accused Yasir was arrested from the Falrwan area, weapons were also recovered from the accused.

According to the police, during the investigation, it was revealed that the arrestee was the main suspect in the boat accident.

Police say that after necessary action, the accused has been handed over to FIA.

It should be noted that the Yunnan boat accident took place on June 14, 2023, in which many Pakistanis were killed while 12 Pakistanis were fortunately saved.