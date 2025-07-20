Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal was barred from traveling abroad, according to FIA officials.

Mengal was offloaded from a private airline flight bound for Dubai, as his name appeared on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), the officials said.

Commenting on the incident, Mengal stated, “I was traveling to Dubai when immigration staff informed me that my name is on the PNIL, and I was offloaded.”

Former federal ministers Agha Hassan and Ghulam Nabi Mari condemned the move, calling it illegal and unconstitutional.

They emphasized that Akhtar Mengal is still a sitting Member of the National Assembly and his resignation has not yet been accepted.