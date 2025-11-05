NEW YORK:Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City on Tuesday, capping a stunning ascent for the 34-year-old state lawmaker, who is set to become the city’s most liberal mayor in generations.In a victory for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, Mamdani defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. He must now navigate the unending demands of America’s largest city and deliver on ambitious — critics say unrealistic — campaign promises.

Democratic Assembly member Mamdani has twice defeated Andrew Cuomo, who resigned as governor in the face of sexual harassment allegations, in New York City’s mayoral race.With the victory, the democratic socialist will etch his place in history as the city’s first Muslim mayor, the first of South Asian heritage and the first born in Africa. He will also become the city’s youngest mayor in more than a century when he takes office on January 1st.

Mamdani’s unlikely rise gives credence to Democrats who have urged the party to embrace more progressive, left-wing candidates instead of rallying behind centrists in hopes of winning back swing voters who have abandoned the party.He has already faced scrutiny from national Republicans, including President Donald Trump, who have eagerly cast him as a threat and the face of what they say is a more radical Democratic Party.The contest drove the highest turnout in a mayoral race in more than 50 years, with more than two million New Yorkers casting ballots, according to the city’s Board of Elections.