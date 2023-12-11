Innocent Palestinians of Gaza, who are declared as fighters by Israel, denounced the abuses.

Palestinians say we were blindfolded, numbered on our bodies, stripped of our clothes, and tortured.

After being released from Israeli prisons, Palestinians were treated in Gaza hospitals, children were also subjected to the worst torture.

A Palestinian said that some prisoners were thrown into the pit and buried alive.

More videos of the stripping of Palestinians arrested by the Israeli army have come to light

On the other hand, the innocent children of Gaza cried out to the world and said that there is continuous bombing, no place is safe, everything is destroyed, stop the war, and we have to go home.

It should be noted that since October 7, the number of Palestinian martyrs has reached close to 18,000, while the number of injured people has increased to 48,000. More than 8,000 children are among those killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza, and thousands of people are missing. There are fears of being buried under the debris.